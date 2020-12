Undercover cops dressed as Santa and his elf fight crime at a California shopping center

(CNN) Cops dressed as Santa Claus and his elf jumped into action when they saw car being stolen, said police in Riverside, California.

The undercover police officer and detective were outside a busy shopping center on Thursday as part of a holiday enforcement program when they saw three men in the process of stealing a Honda CR-V in the parking lot, according to a post on the Riverside Police Department's Facebook page.

Two suspects ran when they saw the police but were quickly apprehended, according to the post.

Police video of the incident showed the officer in his elf costume ordering one of the suspects to get on his knees at gunpoint.

A second suspect resisted arrest, according to police, before the detective dressed as Santa rushed over to help.

