Tensions over eviction of Black-Indigenous family in Portland reach boiling point as protesters clash with police

(CNN) A small red house on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland, Oregon, has become a focal point in the city's struggle with the issues of race, predatory lending and gentrification.

The "Red House," as it is known, has been owned by the Kinneys, a Black and Indigenous family, for the last 65 years. The family is now facing eviction, claiming to be victims of systemic racism and redlining.

Protesters have shown up in support, occupying the home and area around it to the discomfort of neighbors, two different law enforcement departments and city officials.

And their presence has led to violent clashes with the police, with the mayor commanding officers to "use all lawful means" to end the protests.

What is happening on North Mississippi Avenue didn't just pop up overnight -- it is the result of systemic problems and of a series of events that go back years.