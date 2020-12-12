(CNN) University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson was in critical but stable condition Sunday after collapsing on the court during a game, the school said.

Johnson was walking onto the court after a timeout early in the Saturday game against the Florida State Seminoles when he collapsed, according to the ESPNU broadcasters. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher.

A group of visibly shaken teammates and coach Mike White huddled in prayer before play resumed.

The 6-foot-5 junior forward from Norfolk, Virginia, was in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, team spokesman Denver Parler said via Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with Key. Love you, man," Florida Gators men's basketball tweeted.

Read More