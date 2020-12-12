Navy football player honors fallen teammate during Army-Navy rivalry game

(CNN) When the Navy football team takes the field for its annual showdown with Army on Saturday afternoon, at least one Midshipman will have more than the Xs and Os of the playbook on his mind.

Senior offensive tackle Billy Honaker will also be honoring the memory of his fallen friend and teammate David Forney.

Forney died suddenly in February of cardiac arrest and natural causes, the Capital Gazette reported. He was 22.

"The heartbreak isn't from him not playing football anymore... It's the fact that we lost a friend," Honaker told NavySports.com

Honaker, who usually plays as No. 71, will instead take the field with Forney's 68 on his jersey.

