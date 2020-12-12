New York City's iconic 21 Club is closing down

(CNN) New York City's famed 21 Club restaurant will be "indefinitely ceasing operations," a restaurant union president told CNN.

Bill Granfield, president of the Unite Here Local 100 labor union, says he received a letter on December 9 stating the restaurant is closing and all employees will be permanently terminated on March 9, 2021. The union represents 120 of the restaurant's approximately 140 workers, according to Granfield.

The 21 Club closed on March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not reopened. Granfield says he believes the restaurant will return in some capacity in the future.

The restaurant first opened its doors on January 1, 1930 and became one of Manhattan's "most famous speakeasies of the Prohibition Era," according to its website

From its perch on West 52nd street, 21 Club became a place to see and be seen for entertainers, business leaders and politicians.

