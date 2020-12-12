Navy boats on standby to protect UK waters in case of no-deal Brexit

(CNN) The UK will have "a range of robust enforcement measures" at the end of the Brexit transition period, including "numerous" offshore patrol vessels available in its territorial waters, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) said Saturday.

The measures, put in place "to protect our rights as an independent coastal state" includes "numerous patrol vessels across military and marine organizations that are used to provide physical presence, deterrence and inspection capability," the ministry said in a statement.

Four offshore patrol vessels "will be available to patrol UK waters to assist other government departments where needed," the ministry said.

The move comes as Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union enter a crucial 48 hours, with both sides expressing skepticism about reaching a deal before a Sunday deadline.

