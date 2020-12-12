Iran executes dissident journalist Rouhollah Zam

(CNN) Dissident Iranian journalist Rouhollah Zam was hanged in Iran on Saturday morning, according to state television IRIB.

Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth," a charge that does not specify a crime​ but is sometimes used by the Iranian government for alleged attempts to overthrow it.

Zam ran the ​online opposition news site Amad News, which was accused by Tehran of inciting violence during deadly protests in 2017 and 2018 , the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported in 2019.

Reporters Without Borders said Saturday it was "outraged at this new crime of Iranian justice." The group had been campaigning for Zam's death sentence to be overturned, alleging he was "illegally kidnapped and arrested" and "tried in a grossly unfair manner."

Zam had been living in exile in France when he was arrested by Iranian authorities in October 2019. The circumstances of how and where he was detained remain unclear. The journalist left France on October 11, according to the French foreign ministry. Three days later, Iran's ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement saying it had detained him.

