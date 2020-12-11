Meet South Georgia's penguins
King penguins -- King penguins are the second largest penguin species in the world (behind emperors). Although they spend much of their time at sea, where they subsist on a diet of lanternfish, they head to land to incubate their eggs and rear chicks. Over the past century king penguin numbers have grown substantially on South Georgia.
Chinstrap penguins -- While not as populous as kings, gentoos and macaronis, chinstraps call South Georgia home too. Seen here with its gray-plumed chicks, male and female chinstraps are roughly the same size -- unusual in penguins. Recent data suggests South Georgia's chinstrap population has fallen significantly in recent decades.