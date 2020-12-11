(CNN) More than 50 years after the so-called Zodiac Killer first began terrorizing the streets of Northern California, a code-breaking team is believed to have finally cracked one of the killer's mysterious coded messages sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969.

Dubbed the "340 cipher," the message was unraveled by a trio of code breakers -- David Oranchak, a software developer in Virginia, Jarl Van Eycke, a Belgian computer programmer, and Sam Blake, an Australian mathematician.

Decoding the cipher revealed the following message. It was sent in all capital letters without punctuation and included the misspelling of paradise:

"I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me

That wasn't me on the TV show which brings up a point about me