Utah State football game canceled after players reportedly vote not to play because of comments from university president

(CNN) Members of the Utah State football team unanimously voted Friday to not play in Saturday's game against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to a statement from the players given to digital sports network Stadium.

Utah State since has announced the game has been canceled.

The Mountain West Conference released a statement Friday saying the game was canceled and that the official standing of the game will be determined at a later date.

Stadium said the team made the decision not to play following comments reportedly made by Utah State University President Noelle Cockett regarding the religious and cultural background of the team's interim head coach, Frank Maile.

The comments came Tuesday, when Cockett was part of a Zoom call discussing Maile's candidacy for the head football coaching job, according to the report.

