Arrest made in death of nurse who was shot while driving to work in Nashville

(CNN) A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, Nashville police said on Friday.

Kaufman, 26, was fatally shot while driving to work on a Nashville interstate last week.

Devaunte L. Hill was arrested early Friday morning at his East Nashville apartment, Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet . No details were immediately available.

Hill, 21, faces criminal homicide charges in Kaufman's death, police said. CNN is attempting to learn whether he has an attorney.

Kaufman was driving to work on December 3 when shots were fired into her Mazda CX-5 SUV on Interstate 440 West, according to Metro Nashville police. A police officer saw Kaufman's car resting on the right shoulder against a guard rail, and when the officer stopped to check, he discovered she had been shot.

