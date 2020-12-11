A snow leopard has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the sixth confirmed animal species

(CNN) Another big cat tested positive for coronavirus, this time a snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo. It's the sixth animal species confirmed to have been infected with the virus after human contact

The 5-year-old female snow leopard belongs to the Louisville Zoo, the zoo and the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed Friday.

Two male snow leopards at the zoo also showed mild symptoms, the zoo said, though their test results are pending. All three leopards, whose symptoms are limited to wheezes and dry coughs, are expected to fully recover, Louisville Zoo director John Walczak said in a filmed statement

The leopards were likely infected by an asymptomatic staff member "despite precautions taken by the zoo," the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspect Service said.

It's unlikely the leopards -- or other animals -- pose a significant risk in transmitting the virus to humans, as Covid-19 is primarily spread between people.

