Fauci, Kamala and other words you pronounced incorrectly in 2020

Yes, they're names you've seen a lot. And probably names you've mispronounced a lot too, according to a new list from language-learning app Babbel.

Every year since 2016, Babbel's team has asked professional captioners from the U.S. Captioning Company to submit and vote on the words they most often notice get mispronounced by American news reporters, presenters and other TV personalities.

"This annual project, beyond being interesting for linguists and members of the public alike, provides a snapshot of a globalised media, and by extension the American population it serves, grappling with new people, words, languages, concepts and names," Todd Ehresmann, a senior linguist at Babbel, said in a response to CNN questions.