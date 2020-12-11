The Mississippi home of civil rights leader Medgar Evers is now a national monument

(CNN) The Mississippi home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers is now a national monument.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Jackson is the 423rd unit of the National Park System, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced on Thursday.

The monument "commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists who, from their modest, 3-bedroom ranch home, devoted their lives to ending racial injustice and improving the quality of life for African Americans," according to a Department of the Interior press release

Medgar Evers in 1955.

Evers was gunned down in his driveway on June 12, 1963, during the height of the civil rights movement. He was 37 years old. Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in 1994 of his murder after two previous trials in 1964 ended in hung juries. Beckwith died in prison in 2001.

The couple's two surviving children said they were pleased with the declaration.

