Disney is making a movie about Keanon Lowe, the football coach who stopped a potential school shooting

(CNN) Keanon Lowe prevented a potential tragedy last year when he disarmed -- and then hugged -- a young student who brought a gun to school.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Lowe was working at Parkrose High School in Portland as head football coach and security guard in May 2019 when an 18-year-old student entered a classroom with a shotgun. Lowe quickly confronted the student and by the time officers arrived at the scene, Lowe had detained the gunman in the hallway. Thanks to his quick action, no shots were fired that day.

After security footage was released months later, Lowe received national praise for delicately and successfully disarming the student and then bringing him in for a long hug in a powerful display of compassion.

"When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed," Lowe said after the incident last year.