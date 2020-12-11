Star of Netflix series 'Cheer' indicted on new child pornography and sex charges

(CNN) "Cheer" star Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris has been indicted on new federal charges that allege he enticed minors to engage in sexual activity, including soliciting them to send him sexually explicit photos or videos of themselves, according to the indictment.

The seven-count indictment was filed in US District Court in northern Illinois and made public on Friday. Harris, 21, was one of the stars of "Cheer," a docuseries that debuted on Netflix in January 2020.

The new charges stem from alleged incidents involving four minors that range from August 2017 to August of this year, according to the indictment. One of the charges alleges that Harris traveled from Texas to Florida with the intent to have sex with a 15-year-old in May 2019.

Attorneys representing Harris did not respond to CNN's request for comment on the indictment.

Harris was arrested in September and charged with one count of producing child pornography for allegedly enticing a 13-year-old boy "to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Chicago.

