A 17-year-old lost both her parents to COVID-19 hours apart

(CNN) Tony and Lisa Vasquez were high school sweethearts. Last week, within hours of each other, the two died from Covid-19.

Tony and Lisa both grew up in Superior, Arizona, according to the funeral pamphlet obtained by CNN. They met in high school, where both were very active -- participating in marching band and running track. Afterward, Tony enlisted in the Navy, serving six years total, and Lisa attended Mesa Community College. In 1999, they tied the knot, and eventually gave birth to daughter Brisa, now 17.

Tony and Lisa are just two of the more than 7,000 Arizonans who have died from Covid-19, which has also taken almost 300,000 people across the country. As the virus has continued to worsen in recent months, many states, including Arizona, have seen a record number of confirmed cases.

The two were actively involved in Brisa's life -- most notably through her swim team at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. Tony served as president of the team's booster club, and Lisa helped out behind-the-scenes, said Rachel Tribby, vice president of the booster club.

Tony Vasquez.

"(Tony) worked harder than everybody," Tribby told CNN. "(If) the event started at 5 p.m., he would be there at 5 a.m."

Read More