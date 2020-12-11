Latino and Black Americans feel more hopeful and less angry about the state of country since the election, Pew survey finds

(CNN) Some Black and Latino Americans are breathing a sigh of relief in the days since the election, according to a new study.

As Covid-19 cases spiked and a racial reckoning exploded over the summer, more than half of Black and Latino adults felt angry about the state of the country.

The number of Black adults who said they were angry dropped to 41% in the weeks after Nov. 3 from 72% in June, according to the survey, which was published earlier this week. Latinos experienced a similar trend. Last month, about 44% of Latino adults said they were angry about the nation's current state compared to 67% in June.

The survey included 11,818 respondents identified as White, Black, Latino and Asian and had a margin of error of 1.6%, according to the Pew Research Center.