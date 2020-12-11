Health care workers are being adopted by people who want to thank them for their sacrifices

(CNN) Christine Danderand knows how hard nurses like her mother have been working during the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to do something to let them know how much their sacrifices are appreciated.

"I just saw how kind of stressed and overworked her and her co-workers were and I thought, you know, what's a way that we can give back and show support," she told CNN.

She only expected her friends to see it, but the group has grown to more than 12,000 members in just over three weeks and hundreds of health care workers have been adopted.

"We lost count when we hit a thousand," Danderand said.