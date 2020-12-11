Covid-19 laid bare a 'crisis of discrimination' in healthcare, Biden's Covid-19 equity task force chair says

(CNN) The nation's social inequities are clear in hospitals and health care facilities and the United States must not remain complacent of it, the chair of President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 equity task force says.

"Health care free of racism and discrimination is a right and not a privilege," Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the task force's chair, said Friday in a web briefing hosted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Morehouse School of Medicine's Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

"It is time for us to respond to the crisis of discrimination in healthcare," Nunez-Smith said.

The pandemic has exacerbated existing health disparities and the associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine said that the US needs to "ensure equitable opportunities for health and well-being."

Read More