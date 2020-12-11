(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Motorola phones, discounted eye shadow palettes from ColourPop and savings on all things Adidas. All that and more below.

ColourPop PHOTO: ColourPop

Now through December 13, you can get 25% off eye shadow palettes at ColourPop. Bestsellers like Going Coconuts, That’s Taupe and Making Mauves are all discounted, so you can give (or get) some new makeup this holiday season.

Kohl's PHOTO: Kohl's

Kohl’s has tons of items on sale this weekend, including clothing for men and women as well as home appliances like this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer and this Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer. And make sure to check back with Kohl’s every day for its daily deal to save even more.

Stan Smith PHOTO: Adidas

Take advantage of Adidas’ Friends and Family Sale and save an extra 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE through December 13. That means you can get your favorites for less, such as Stan Smith shoes, track jackets, tights and more for 30% off. Just be sure to order before December 15 to get your gifts delivered by the 25th.

Motorola Razr PHOTO: Motorola

Save on a handful of the latest phones from Motorola this holiday season, including $200 off the Motorola Edge and $200 of the new Motorola Razr. Plus, if you order now, you can get free expedited shipping to help your gifts arrive in time for the holidays.

J.Crew PHOTO: J.Crew

J.Crew is offering a multitude of sales this weekend, where you can snag either 30% off your purchase, 60% off select styles, 70% off select styles or an extra 70% off select styles all with code CHEER through December 13.

Moon Pod PHOTO: Moon Pod

Moon Pod, the creator of those cool zero gravity beanbags, is offering 25% off its signature Moon Pod as well as on other goods like its Super Moon Pod and Crescent through the end of the year. If there were ever a time to chill out, it’s now.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.