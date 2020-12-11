This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Motorola phones, discounted eye shadow palettes from ColourPop and savings on all things Adidas. All that and more below.
ColourPop
Now through December 13, you can get 25% off eye shadow palettes at ColourPop. Bestsellers like Going Coconuts, That’s Taupe and Making Mauves are all discounted, so you can give (or get) some new makeup this holiday season.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s has tons of items on sale this weekend, including clothing for men and women as well as home appliances like this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer and this Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer. And make sure to check back with Kohl’s every day for its daily deal to save even more.
Adidas
Take advantage of Adidas’ Friends and Family Sale and save an extra 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE through December 13. That means you can get your favorites for less, such as Stan Smith shoes, track jackets, tights and more for 30% off. Just be sure to order before December 15 to get your gifts delivered by the 25th.
Motorola
Save on a handful of the latest phones from Motorola this holiday season, including $200 off the Motorola Edge and $200 of the new Motorola Razr. Plus, if you order now, you can get free expedited shipping to help your gifts arrive in time for the holidays.
J.Crew
J.Crew is offering a multitude of sales this weekend, where you can snag either 30% off your purchase, 60% off select styles, 70% off select styles or an extra 70% off select styles all with code CHEER through December 13.
Moon Pod
Moon Pod, the creator of those cool zero gravity beanbags, is offering 25% off its signature Moon Pod as well as on other goods like its Super Moon Pod and Crescent through the end of the year. If there were ever a time to chill out, it’s now.
More deals to shop
- Save over 30% on select candles at Yankee Candle, plus right now you can get two large jar and tumbler candles for $50 or two small tumbler candles for $25.
- Snag 50% off everything over at Boohoo, from party dresses to cozy coats.
- Through December 12 you can save up to 50% on select outdoor gear and clothing from Columbia.
- Fashion brand Frame’s sample sale is still live, where you can get up to 80% off through 3 a.m. on December 14.
- Select Nintendo Switch titles are available for a buy one, get one 50% off deal now at Target.
- Snag some new shoes at Chinese Laundry and take an extra 30% off sale items with code WINTER30 through December 14.
- Through December 13, you can score 30% to 70% off everything at Vineyard Vines with code JOLLY.
- At Cole Haan, you can shop for new boots for under $100 and up to 70% off winter essentials through December 13.
- Save up to 50% off your purchase at Madewell with code BIGTIME through December 14.
- Stock up on all things comfy at Gap and get 50% off outerwear, sweaters and other cozy gifts. Plus, you can save an extra 50% on select sale styles with code BIGSALE.
- Snag an extra 10% off M.Gemi’s Holiday Sale with code EXTRA10 now through December 27.
