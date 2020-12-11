(CNN) —

We know that your first thought is probably to grab your wine-obsessed friend the fanciest bottle of Pinot, plop it in a festive gift bag and surprise them with it for the holidays. Don’t get us wrong: We think that’s a fantastic idea. But why not gift your favorite wine lover something that helps them enjoy their wine even more?

We’ve rounded up the most practical, thoughtful, creative presents for your loved one, beyond simply adding to their vino collection. Once you check this gift off your list, be sure to browse through all our gift guides here, and check out our tips for making sure your gifts arrive on time too.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener ($19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener PHOTO: Amazon

An electric wine opener is arguably the simplest gift, but the one that will likely get the most use. If your wine lover hasn’t upgraded from their manual model, gift them this electric wine opener (with foil cutter!) by Oster that’s generated nearly 400 5-star ratings at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Anthropologie Brass Wine Rack ($68; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Brass Wine Rack PHOTO: Anthropologie

Sometimes we get so excited about the wine that we forget about the practical part: storage. This brass wine rack is a sleek way to display up to six wine bottles in your giftee’s home. Reviewers share that it’s sturdy and compact enough for small spaces.

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($49.95; amazon.com)

Le Chateau Wine Decanter PHOTO: Amazon

A decanter like this one makes for a chic centerpiece to your holiday tablescape. Better yet, Le Chateau’s decanter fits an entire standard wine bottle (750ml), then exposes it to the optimal amount of oxygen to enhance the taste.

Uncommon Goods Outdoor Wine Table ($58; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Outdoor Wine Table PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Prep for next year’s picnic season with this outdoor wine table. It’s made from a Baltic birch plywood that folds down flat, has handles for easy carrying and placement for a wine bottle, two glasses and even a small plate for snacks.

BrüMate Uncork’d XL Wine Glass Tumbler ($22.99; amazon.com)

BrüMate Uncork'd XL Wine Glass Tumbler PHOTO: Amazon

We’re pretty big fans of BrüMate at Underscored, and the brand didn’t disappoint with this 14-ounce wine tumbler. Believe it or not, this holds half a bottle of wine and maintains it at your desired temperature. Available in 14 colors, it’s made of stainless steel that won’t condensate or rust over time.

Society6 Wine Bottles in Black And White Print ($11.99, originally $19.99; society6.com)

Society6 Wine Bottles in Black And White Print PHOTO: Society6

A gift for a wine lover doesn’t always have to be for wine at all. This “Wine Bottles in Black and White” print by artist Päivi Vikström allows your recipient to artfully display their love for vino on their gallery wall or on its own.

The Will’s Store Monogram Wine Cork Holder ($24.95; amazon.com)

The Will's Store Monogram Wine Cork Holder PHOTO: Amazon

This is a beautiful way to preserve corks of wine bottles from special occasions, doubling as fun home decor. Created to house the corks without the need for glue or adhesive, these hand-crafted metal letters are the perfect gift.

French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler ($29.95; crateandbarrel.com)

French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler PHOTO: Crate and Barrel

We can’t take our eyes off this stunning marble wine cooler that’s generated a 4.9-star rating from nearly 400 reviews at Crate and Barrel. It uses the marble to keep wine cool, but also functions as a flower vase when the night’s over.

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover ($7.95; amazon.com)

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover PHOTO: Amazon

For that clumsy drinker, this would make an excellent stocking stuffer. This red wine stain remover gets stains out of clothing, carpets and upholstery on the spot or in the laundry. Reviewers are shocked by how quickly and effortlessly it helped them remove stains caused by red wine, dark berries and even ink.

Uncommon Goods Pinot Grigio Wine Making Kit ($60; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Pinot Grigio Wine Making Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

What’s left for the wine lover that has it all? The gift of making their own. This kit features all the equipment you need to make a gallon of Italian Pinot Grigio, that reviewers say tastes great and is easy to make.

MasterClass James Suckling Wine Appreciation Course (starting at $90; masterclass.com)

MasterClass James Suckling Wine Appreciation Course PHOTO: MasterClass

Is your recipient looking to pick up a new hobby or skill? Gift them this wine appreciation course through MasterClass. Taught by popular wine critic James Suckling, this course explores wine history, storing, food pairings and much more.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Double-Wall Red Wine Glass, Set of 2 ($26.95, originally $36; amazon.com)

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Double-Wall Red Wine Glass, Set of 2 PHOTO: Amazon

If your wine-fanatic friend can’t get enough of chilled wine, this double-walled wine glass will do the trick. It performs like your typical wine tumbler that keeps beverages cold, but is crafted from a beautiful, durable glass reviewers believe is worth every penny.

Uncommon Goods Anniversary Wine Box ($180; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Anniversary Wine Box PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Are you or your giftee newlyweds eager to celebrate each milestone as a couple? If the answer is yes, this anniversary wine box would make a great gift. It’s customizable with the pair’s initials and instructions to open on three anniversaries of your choosing. Just fill each compartment with a bottle of wine and voilà: A gift that keeps on giving.

Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide by Madeline Puckette & Justin Hammack ($31.49, originally $35; amazon.com)

Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide by Madeline Puckette & Justin Hammack PHOTO: Amazon

A great coffee table book selection is necessary to complete any home decor. For the one who wants to be a sommelier or wants guests to believe they are, gift this hardcover book. Not only does the cover look intriguing, but inside you’ll find over 100 grapes and wines, wine classification 101 and essential tips to become an expert.

Uncommon Goods Etched Skyline Wine Glass ($24; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Etched Skyline Wine Glass PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Sometimes a reminder of your favorite city is just as good as being able to travel to it. With 29 locations to choose from, gift someone you love a wine glass etched with the skyline of the city they adore.

Pryce Champagne/Ice Bucket ($39.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Pryce Champagne/Ice Bucket PHOTO: Crate and Barrel

Now introducing a vintage, yet modern take on the champagne ice buckets you’re used to. This model, by European glass collective Krosno, is made of blown clear glass and finished with a hand-painted platinum band that’ll look elegant in use or not.

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer ($15.99; amazon.com)

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer PHOTO: Amazon

If your giftee is opening up their most coveted bottle this holiday season, gift them this aerator pourer. It features an aerating chamber that infuses wine with the perfect amount of oxygen and a rubber stopper that creates a leak-free seal. Reviewers were blown away by this aerator’s ability to enhance the taste of even their cheapest wines, making this an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.

Vinglacé Wine Chiller ($89.95; nordstrom.com)

Vinglacé Wine Chiller PHOTO: Nordstrom

Reviewers at Nordstrom are impressed with this high-quality wine chiller by Vinglacé. According to two purchasers, this vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel canister was able to keep wines cold for three hours in the sun and in the Arizona heat.

Galison Store Rosé All Day Set of Two Shaped Puzzle Set ($18.48, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Galison Store Rose All Day Set of Two Shaped Puzzle Set PHOTO: Amazon

We could all use some time away from our TVs, laptops and cellphones. Gift this adorable rosé puzzle for your person to complete during their next wine down night. It features two uniquely-shaped puzzles and even a storage box to display the completed puzzle artwork.

Left Coast Original Personalized Coasters ($20, originally $25; etsy.com)

Left Coast Original Personalized Coasters PHOTO: Etsy

For someone who takes pride in their decor and loves a touch of personalization, these coasters are a must. You can pick from ten personalization options, like dates to family names to even a sports team logo, to create the coaster that will resonate best with your giftee.

Anthropologie Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack ($98; anthropologie.com)

Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack PHOTO: Anthropologie

Do you know someone who needs a wine rack but lacks the counter or floor space? A mounted rack like this one might do the trick. Made from a shiny brass in a geometric design, it’s stunning, sturdy and 100% recommended at Anthropologie.

Coravin Model One Advanced Wine Opener and Preservation System ($135.95, originally $199.95; walmart.com)

Coravin Model One Advanced Wine Opener and Preservation System PHOTO: Walmart

Wine preservation is key when you know you won’t finish a bottle, but don’t want it to spoil. With the notable Coravin technology, this system allows you to pour wine without removing the cork. A little pricey, yes, but worth it for someone who cherishes their prized bottles.

Rosé Wine Bottles Coffee Mug ($10.19, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Rosé Wine Bottles Coffee Mug PHOTO: Society6

Is your recipient all about both their coffee and their rosé? This ceramic coffee mug features cute wraparound artwork of six rosé bottles that will make your giftee smile whenever they use it.

Bsiri Store Wine Bottle Brain Teaser ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

BSIRI Store Wine Bottle Brain Teaser PHOTO: Amazon

This wooden brain teaser makes for a fun game night in. No wine until you crack the code. Reviewers share that the puzzle stumped even the most experienced recipient. No worries though: It includes release instructions to get to the wine if your recipient can’t figure it out.

Wine Enthusiast One Year Print Magazine Subscription ($29.95, originally $77.87; barnesandnoble.com)

Wine Enthusiast One Year Print Magazine Subscription PHOTO: Barnes & Noble

Help your giftee learn all there is to know about wine with a 12-month subscription to Wine Enthusiast magazine. A guide to fine wines, recipes and pairings, this will be an exciting gift for your wine-obsessed friend.

Brookstone Wine Chilling Stick ($9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Brookstone Wine Chilling Stick PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

This is the ultimate tool to quickly chill your wine without unnecessary hassle. Just prep the stainless steel stick by placing it in the freezer for an hour, then simply place it in the bottle to chill within minutes. It also features a spout for easy pouring too.