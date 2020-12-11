Chinese man extradited from Malaysia to US over turtle-smuggling ring worth millions

(CNN) A Chinese citizen who allegedly financed a turtle-trafficking ring has been extradited from Malaysia to the United States, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a statement on Thursday.

Kang Juntao, 24, from Hangzhou in eastern China, was initially charged with money laundering last February. Between June 2017 and December 2018, he allegedly financed a nationwide ring of people who purchased turtles in the US belonging to five protected species, and arranged for them to be illegally shipped to Hong Kong.

"The turtles were inhumanely bound with duct tape and placed in socks so as not to alert customs authorities," the DOJ statement said.

According to Kang's indictment, at least 1,500 turtles -- with a total value of $2,250,000 -- were smuggled out of the US.

Using a PayPal account, Kang allegedly purchased turtles from sellers advertising on social media or reptile trade websites.

