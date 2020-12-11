Argentina's abortion bill is backed by lower house of Congress

Argentina's lower house of Congress has approved a landmark government-backed bill to legalize abortion Friday morning, a big step forward for the legislation that could set the tone for a wider shift in conservative Latin America.

In an extraordinary session, the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina passed the bill with 131 votes in favor, 117 against and 6 abstentions. The bill now moves to the senate for a debate and vote.

Currently, abortion in Argentina is only legal in cases of rape or lethal threat to a woman's life. The proposed law could legalize abortion in all cases up to 14 weeks.

If passed by the Senate, Argentina, the birthplace of Pope Francis , will be one of the first major South American countries to legalize abortion.

"This is a fundamental step and recognition of a long struggle that women's movements have been carrying out in our country for years," Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, the government's Women, Gender and Diversity minister, said after the vote.

