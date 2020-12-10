CNN Heroes Legal Disclosures 2021

(CNN) Eligibility: In order to be eligible for the CNN Heroes Awards Program (the "Awards Program"), nominees must be at least thirteen (13) years of age or older as of December 13, 2020 and some portion of nominee's activities must have taken place on December 13, 2020 or be ongoing, and nominees can not have previously been selected as a CNN Hero Finalist or Winner ("Eligible Nominees"). CNN Heroes may be nominated as set forth herein or chosen by CNN. Nominations submitted in prior years of the Awards Program which meet all requirements of these legal disclosures will also be considered Eligible Nominees. People submitting nominations ("Nominator(s)") must be at least thirteen (13) years of age as of December 13, 2020. The Awards Program is open to Eligible Nominees worldwide who are citizens of countries other than Voided Countries (defined below). Citizens of Voided Countries are ineligible to enter or win. In addition to those countries set forth on the list below, the Awards Program is also void in those countries where the Awards Program, its mechanisms, its Terms and Conditions and/or its awards or any part(s) of them are prohibited by any applicable law, regulation, guideline or ordinance ("Voided Country"). CNN may determine in its sole discretion at any time during the Awards Program that a country is a Voided Country. At any time, at CNN's discretion, a Nominee may be deemed ineligible for nomination or participation in the Awards Program, be deemed ineligible to receive a monetary prize under the Awards Program or have the monetary prize otherwise due such person as part of the Awards Program (if any) donated to a charitable organization selected by CNN in its sole discretion. Employees, and their immediate family members, of (1)WarnerMedia, Inc. and its subsidiaries; (2) sponsors of the Awards Program; and (3) advertising and promotional agencies directly involved in the Awards Program (the "Awards Program Entities") are not eligible to participate in the Awards Program or submit nominations. Cable News Network, Inc. ("CNN") and the sponsors of the Awards Program shall herein be collectively referred to as the "Sponsors".

Nominations: To submit your nomination for the Awards Program log on to www.cnnheroes.com and fill out the submission form providing all required contact information for you and your nominee. Nominations MUST be submitted online. Mail-in nominations will not be accepted. Nominations must be submitted on behalf of another person. Self-nominations will not be accepted. Nominations must be received no later than 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 31, 2021. Nominations must be submitted in English only. Nominations may only be submitted in the name of a single person; group nominations are not acceptable. False or deceptive nominations or acts may render a nominee ineligible. All nominations become the property of CNN and will not be returned. CNN reserves the right to edit the nomination as it sees fit for use in publication or promotion. By submitting a nomination you agree to grant Sponsors the right without obligation, unless prohibited by law, to use the contents of your nomination, your name, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing all matters related to the Awards Program and/or the Sponsors in any medium, throughout the world in perpetuity.

Privacy: Nominees may be contacted to provide additional information and have their information verified. CNN reserves the right to request and require additional information from nominees in order to have their nomination considered.

For our international users, please be aware that the information you submit when registering for our services is collected in the United States of America. In addition to being subject to our privacy policy located at www.cnn.com/privacy, the collection, storage, and use of your data will be subject to U.S. laws and regulations, which may be different from the laws and regulations of your home country. By registering for this program, you are consenting to this collection, storage, and use.

Judging for the CNN Heroes Award: CNN will choose each CNN Hero from all Eligible Nominees and eligible individuals chosen to be profiled by CNN as CNN Heroes ("Hero" or "Heroes"). Heroes deemed solely by CNN to meet the requirements set forth herein may be presented online and on-air for public viewing and some may be subject to voting for the CNN Hero Award. It is in CNN's sole discretion to determine which Heroes advance to the voting phase.

