A surfer was attacked and killed by a shark in Hawaii, forcing the suspension of a surfing competition

(CNN) A surfer who was attacked by a shark in Hawaii on Tuesday has died, prompting the suspension a women's professional surfing competition in Honolua Bay.

The unidentified victim passed away early Wednesday evening, officials at Maui Memorial Medical Center told CNN.

The WSL announced the decision to cancel the remaining heats of the competition at Honolua Bay on Wednesday, stating in a release that the organization is working on options to complete the event at an alternate location in Hawaii after working with local authorities and speaking to surfers.

The surfer who died in the attack was a recreational surfer and was not involved in the WSL competition, said the DLNR.

The surfing organization shared condolences to the shark attack victim's family, friends and the Maui surfing community in a social media post on Thursday

"The WSL has learned that Tuesday's victim of the shark attack at Honolua Bay has tragically passed away," wrote the WSL in a caption on social media. "Our thoughts and hearts are with the victim's family and friends as well as the entire Maui surfing community."