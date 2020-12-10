A militia leader -- also a former sheriff's deputy -- is convicted for bombing a Minnesota mosque

(CNN) The founder of a terrorist militia -- also a former Illinois sheriff's deputy -- was found guilty on hate crime charges for bombing a Minnesota mosque in 2017.

A federal jury convicted Michael Hari this week for his role in the bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.

He faces a minimum of 35 years in prison, the US Attorney's Office in the District of Minnesota said in a statement

The bombing, prosecutors say, was an act of hate against Muslims.

"Hari targeted DAF to terrorize Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country," the US attorney's office in Minnesota said.

