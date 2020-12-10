Hanukkah celebrations shine a light in a dark pandemic world

(CNN) Celebrating Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is a bright spot for Jewish people in an otherwise dark year. Over 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19, and countless events have been called off. Rising coronavirus numbers have forced many Jews to cancel their traditional celebrations in favor of safer virtual events.

A light in the darkness

One of the cornerstones of Hanukkah celebrations is lighting the menorah each of the eight nights of the holiday. Lighting the menorah reminds Alana Rudkin of Pittsburgh that a little bit of light can dispel a lot of darkness.

"While we can't gather in traditional ways to celebrate this year, I would encourage folks to connect to their inner light, making room for self-reflection and growth," Rudkin said.

Rudkin volunteers at The Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh, a Jewish community-based group that works to enrich the lives of youth and adults in the Pittsburgh area. The group normally celebrates Hanukkah in person, but this year its members are moving the celebrations online, including the menorah lightings.

