Boston College football team opts out of Bowl Game opportunity following pandemic-impacted season

(CNN) Boston College's football team will opt out of any opportunity to play in a bowl game, officials said Thursday, marking the latest change in this year's football season which was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones," Pat Kraft, the school's athletic director, said in a statement announcing the news.

"Very few teams in the country handled playing in a pandemic better than our student-athletes have and I thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifice to make it through the season."

The Eagles finished the season with a 6-5 record overall and a 5-5 conference record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Their last game was a 43-32 loss to the University of Virginia on December 5.

