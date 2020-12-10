2020 In Review Fast Facts

Mountaineer Doug Scott, who was part of the first UK team to summit Mount Everest via the southwest face, died Monday, December 7. He was 79. Scott spent the later years of his life helping people in the Himalayas and founded the charity Community Action Nepal in 1989.
Hide Caption
2 of 146
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
Chuck Yeager, the test pilot who broke the sound barrier in 1947, died December 7 at the age of 97.
Hide Caption
3 of 146
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
David Lander, right, who played Squiggy on the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday, December 4, his family said in a statement to CNN. He was 73. Lander had been fighting multiple sclerosis for decades.
Hide Caption
4 of 146
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
Pro wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson died Wednesday, December 2, at the age of 79, World Wrestling Entertainment announced. Patterson, who began his career in 1958, was the first openly gay wrestling star. He continued to work for WWE after retiring from the ring.
Hide Caption
5 of 146
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
Rafer Johnson, who ended his famed track-and-field career with an exciting win in the 1960 Olympic decathlon, died December 1, according to UCLA and USA Track & Field. He was 86.
Hide Caption
6 of 146
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60, a source close to his family confirmed to CNN on November 25. A source from the Argentinian Justice Ministry who was present at the time of Maradona's autopsy said the cause of death was an "acute secondary lung edema to exacerbated chronic heart failure." Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986.