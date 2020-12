2020 In Review Fast Facts

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60, a source close to his family confirmed to CNN on November 25. A source from the Argentinian Justice Ministry who was present at the time of Maradona's autopsy said the cause of death was an "acute secondary lung edema to exacerbated chronic heart failure." Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986.