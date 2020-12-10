Brynn Gingras is a CNN correspondent. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I woke up on a Monday morning, a few weeks before Christmas, and in my inbox was an assignment to do a story on how malls, shopping centers and Santas would be adapting to our new Covid-world this year. I was thrilled! After months of heavy, heartbreaking headlines, I was tapped to cover something fun, creative and uplifting.

I spent the day lining up interviews, talking to real-life, jolly Santas from around the Northeast. It was expectedly refreshing. But even that wasn't greater than what I was about to do on Thursday. I had a doctor's appointment scheduled to see my unborn baby for the first time, hear the heartbeat and get that coveted ultrasound photograph that I planned to send in a Christmas card to my in-laws in Ireland.

This pandemic has brought challenges to so many people in various ways, but it may be easily forgotten that there is an entire population of women who are going through the process of pregnancy, essentially alone.

Every check-up, every ultrasound, every benchmark in growing a baby is being experienced alone as partners aren't usually allowed into these appointments because of Covid-19 restrictions. Sure, they may just be doctor visits, but when it comes to learning every detail of your unborn child's life, expectant mothers crave these updates. And with them comes a whirlwind of emotions as you work to meet each milestone in the grueling, but beautiful, nine-month journey.

It was the same for me. I was alone when I answered all of the doctor's questions with pride -- that I had a healthy 2-year-old boy at home, that we were rooting for a girl and that I was so sure I was having a girl, I had changed all of my passwords to what would be her name. I then laid down on the examination table, excitedly anticipating the feeling of the warm medical jelly and ultrasound wand on my belly.

Read More