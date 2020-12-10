(CNN) Early this year, the death of Kobe Bryant, a complicated hero, seemed likely to dominate the end-of-year sports headlines. Now that moment, and the outpouring of national emotion that followed it, almost feels like another lifetime.

Amy Bass

The timeline of sports this past year resembles nothing like we've ever seen before, with few common markers to tell us when, and sometimes if, something happened. The pandemic-scrambled sports calendar is almost the least of it. Horse racing's Triple Crown started with its third leg, the Belmont Stakes, and finished with the second, the Preakness; the French Open, traditionally a harbinger of summer, took place after the US Open, which held its traditional Labor Day weekend spot, albeit without spectators. The Indy 500, a Memorial Day staple, took place at the end of August, alongside a delayed Tour de France.

The void of sports perhaps rang the loudest in 2020; Wimbledon, March Madness, the Boston Marathon and the Tokyo Olympic Games seemed to disappear into the ether.

Yet in many ways, sport, including its absence, told us just about everything we needed to know about this strange and devastating year, a year in which Korean baseball, marble racing, an NBA-sponsored HORSE Challenge and a so-so documentary about Michael Jordan temporarily replaced some of America's favorite pastimes.

"Stick to sports" is a mantra trotted out by some critics whenever an athlete gives an opinion that moves beyond the parameters of the game. But this year, sticking to sports meant seeing how Covid-19 infiltrated every aspect of life on earth.