(CNN) She burst onto the golf scene as a 10-year-old when she became the youngest player to qualify for the United States Women's Amateur Public Links Championship.

But when persistent injuries began to hamper Michelle Wie West's ability to play the game she loved -- she featured in just five Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour events in 2019, making the cut just once -- thoughts of an early retirement flitted through her mind.

Those injury frustrations were counterpointed by personal happiness. Two months after her last appearance on the golf course, she married Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West. And a few months later, Wie West found out she was pregnant.

Initially the prospect of becoming a mom cemented the idea of r