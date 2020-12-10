CNN 10 - December 11, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

December 11, 2020

BLURBS

1. Name the type of storm that recently brought strong winds and heavy snow to Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire before moving toward eastern Canada.

2. December 7th, historically a "date which will live in infamy," marked the 79th anniversary of what event?

3. In what U.S. state is a runoff election with national implications scheduled for January 5th?

