CNN 10 - December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020
1. Name the type of storm that recently brought strong winds and heavy snow to Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire before moving toward eastern Canada.
2. December 7th, historically a "date which will live in infamy," marked the 79th anniversary of what event?
3. In what U.S. state is a runoff election with national implications scheduled for January 5th?
4. The runoff election in the state named in question 3 is expected to determine the political makeup of what?
5. What is the name of NASA's planned mission to the moon, which is scheduled to launch in 2024?
6. What nation was the first to make a coronavirus vaccine available to its citizens, even though it's still in a trial phase?
7. Mount Everest sits on the border of what two countries, which recently cooperated to determine its exact height of 29,032 feet?
8. In an effort to make the Olympic Games "more youthful and more urban," the International Olympic Committee announced that what sport would make its debut at the Paris Summer Games in 2024?
9. In what European country, whose national flag is square, are ski lifts open this season (though they're closed in surrounding countries)?
10. Two new lawsuits seek to limit Facebook's power by forcing the company to spin off what two applications (apps), which Facebook purchased several years ago?
