Whatever may be going on here on Earth, there’s comfort in looking up at the stars. Reading the skies is an ancient practice that can offer perspective, guidance and solace in the best and worst of times. Astrology enthusiasts tend to appreciate the finer things in life, and there are all kinds of thoughtful and beautiful zodiac-themed gifts to give this year.

From bold and imaginative home goods to fine jewelry and beauty finds, our favorite astrology-themed gifts are inspired by the heavens but tailored to the individual. Show the zodiac lover in your life that you’re tuned into their vibe with one of these top holiday gifts. Looking for more ideas? Take a look at all our gift guides here. And before you scroll, check out our tips for making sure your gift arrives in time.

The Birthdate Book ($90, originally $115; birthdate.co)

The Birthdate Book PHOTO: Birthdate

Why settle for a chart when you can have a whole book? Go for the gold with this personalized reading of the stars at the exact moment your recipient was born. The Birthdate Book includes 70 pages of horoscope analysis for an in-depth look at what the universe has in store.

Slip for Beauty Sleep Silk Sleep Mask ($24.97, originally $50; nordstromrack.com)

Slip for Beauty Sleep Silk Sleep Mask PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

Help them realize their dreams with a good night’s sleep. Silk masks, customized to their zodiac sign, are naturally soft and breathable for a comfortable fit.

Musee Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set ($24; anthropologie.com)

Musee Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set PHOTO: Anthropologie

Relaxing in a warm bath is time well spent. This set of bath bombs, available in all 12 signs, is scented with notes of yuzu, clementine and santal.

The Birthdate Candle ($38; birthdate.co)

The Birthdate Candle PHOTO: Birthdate

Birthdate Co also creates candles tailored to each day of the year. Customized scents are designed using astrology, numerology and tarot to appeal to the individual spirit.

Holli Zollinger for Deny Zodiac Throw Pillow ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Holli Zollinger for Deny Zodiac Throw Pillow PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

The bold design of these zodiac-themed pillows will appeal to the particular tastes of every sign.

Zodiac Woven Throw Blanket ($99; urbanoutfitters.com)

Zodiac Woven Throw Blanket PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Cuddling up under a soft cotton throw is on everyone’s to-do list. In this case, they’ll technically be lying underneath the stars too.

’The Astrology of You and Me’ by Gary Goldschneider ($18.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

'The Astrology of You and Me' by Gary Goldschneider PHOTO: Amazon

Astrology isn’t just about knowing yourself but also how you relate with others. This book from bestselling author Gary Goldschneider details how to navigate relationships with people of all signs, from co-workers to friends and romantic partners.

Zodiac Mother-of-Pearl Pendant Necklace ($28.80, originally $48; anthropologie.com)

Zodiac Mother-of-Pearl Pendant Necklace PHOTO: Anthropologie

Each sign’s constellation comes delicately rendered on mother-of-pearl in designer Tai Rittichai’s line for Anthropologie. Each pendant is handcrafted by Thai artisans, whose communities the designer works to support.

CustomBrites Zodiac Necklace (starting at $23.20, originally starting at $58; etsy.com)

CustomBrites Zodiac Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

These engraved pendants make a subtler statement and are ideal for everyday wear. Designs for each sign are available in silver, gold and rose gold.

FrostedWillow Zodiac Sign Bracelet ($29.95, originally $33.28; etsy.com)

FrostedWillow Zodiac Sign Bracelet PHOTO: Etsy

A bracelet gives them the option to wear their zodiac on their sleeve (or close, anyway). Rendered in intricate cutouts, the constellations come carved in either sterling silver or bronze with gold cover.

Wooden Zodiac Constellation Jewelry Dish ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Wooden Zodiac Constellation Jewelry Dish PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

How else to store a collection of astrological jewelry than on a crescent moon dish? Each one is made from mango wood inset with golden zodiac constellations.

Iveta Abolina Star Constellations Art Print (starting at $19; urbanoutfitters.com)

Iveta Abolina Star Constellations Art Print PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Gazing into a bit of the night sky at home is a star lover’s dream. Iveta Abolina’s vivid astrological designs come printed on archival paper and are available in every sign and in a variety of sizes and frames.

Glow-in-the-Dark Zodiac Art (starting at $30; uncommongoods.com)

Glow-in-the-Dark Zodiac Art PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

They can appreciate the stars even when the lights go out with these glow-in-the-dark prints. The petite 5-inch square frames work well grouped together and don’t require a ton of wall space.

Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

When Mercury is in retrograde, any intervention is worth a try. Relaxing scents of lavender and chamomile combine with an array of crystals in this handmade candle to soothe and quiet the mind.

Goddess Provisions (starting at $27.75 per month; cratejoy.com)

Goddess Provisions PHOTO: Cratejoy

With monthly deliveries of beauty products, crystals, aromatherapy and more, Goddess Provisions will ensure your recipient has everything they need to stay balanced and in tune with their spirit.

DearAvaGifts Zodiac Gift Box Set (starting at $44.95; etsy.com)

DearAvaGifts Zodiac Gift Box Set PHOTO: Etsy

This box set from DearAvaGifts includes bath bombs, lip balm, a soy wax candle and more delights catered to individual zodiac signs.

’Your Astrological Cookbook’ by Catherine Urban ($13.79, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban PHOTO: Amazon

Everyone could use some cooking inspiration right about now, and why not look to the stars? “Your Astrological Cookbook” offers guidance for preparing meals and flavors tailored to individual signs, so everyone is sure to leave the table satisfied.

Vital Zodiac Constellation Glassware Set ($96; etsy.com)

Vital Zodiac Constellation Glassware Set PHOTO: Etsy

This gorgeously designed glassware set includes 12 vessels printed with representations of every sign, in navy blue and metallic gold.

BeautyBlender Zodiac Makeup Sponge ($20; sephora.com)

BeautyBlender Zodiac Makeup Sponge PHOTO: Sephora

Kind of random, sure. But if you’re shopping for an astrology lover who also loves makeup, this BeautyBlender engraved with their star sign is a slam dunk.