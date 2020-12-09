A 4-year-old boy was rescued six hours after falling into a water well in Texas

(CNN) A 4-year-old Texas boy was rescued Tuesday night after first responders worked hours to chisel him out of an 8-inch wide water well.

"Through prayers and actions from everyone involved a little boy lives today," said Starr County Sheriff Rene "Orta" Fuentes in a post on social media Wednesday.

Authorities responded to an emergency in Garceño around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday for a child who fell down a water well at a ranch property, according to the Starr County Sheriff's Office

The incredible moment rescuers pulled out a 4-yr-old boy that fell into a well hole in Garceño. So proud of our Mission firefighters & all 1st responders that rescued the child after 6 long hrs. Pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter. It's a Christmas miracle! pic.twitter.com/Ntj6XydlZ2 — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) December 9, 2020

Community agencies aided in an hours-long rescue, including members of the sheriff's ofice, La Rosita Fire Department, Roma Fire Department, Mission Fire Department and the Starr County Memorial Hospital Emergency Services, said the sheriff's office.

"So proud of our Mission firefighters and all first responders that helped to rescue the child from the hole after six long hours," said the City of Mission, Texas, in a post on social media along with a video of the rescue. "The pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter. It's a Christmas miracle!"

Read More