The teen who sparked a global movement with her video of George Floyd's final moments receives an award for her bravery

(CNN) Darnella Frazier's impulse to pull out her cell phone and hit record on May 25 had a profound impact.

She shared the video on social media and it was soon seen around the world.

Frazier was honored for her bravery on Tuesday by PEN America, a nonprofit organization that promotes free expression. She received the organization's courage award, joining the ranks of Anita Hill, the Parkland student activists and the whistleblowers who brought Flint's water contamination issues to light.

"With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw," Nossel's statement read. "Without Darnella's presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and wellbeing, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd's murder."

Frazier, a high school senior in Minneapolis, thanked the organization for the honor at the virtual gala on Tuesday.

"I never would imagine out of my whole 17 years of living that this will be me," she said. "It's just a lot to take in, but I couldn't say thank you enough for everything that's been coming towards me."