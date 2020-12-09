Letters to Santa reveal kids' pandemic fears
Updated 11:04 AM ET, Wed December 9, 2020
(CNN)Jonah wants nothing from Santa this year except for a cure for coronavirus.
Anthony told Santa he wants a magical button he could press to transport him away from the weary reality of the pandemic.
Jasmyne's Christmas list is short and to the point. "This year, I would like end of Covid-19, world peace, climate control, new Xbox," it reads.
In their letters to Santa Claus, kids across the US are still asking for toys, clothes, Legos and video games. But in a year filled with illness and uncertainty, a review of letters addressed to the North Pole and collected through the Post Office's Operation Santa program reveals the pandemic is weighing heavily on children.
Some are imploring Santa to make coronavirus go away. Others are asking for masks for Christmas. Still others write about the chal