A Florida man who spent 31 years in prison for a nonviolent marijuana crime has been released

(CNN) After spending 31 years in prison for a nonviolent marijuana crime, the man thought to be the longest-serving inmate convicted on cannabis charges in the US has been released.

Richard DeLisi, 71, was released Tuesday from the South Bay Correctional Facility in Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed to CNN.

He'd been incarcerated since 1989, when he was convicted on charges of racketeering, trafficking in cannabis and conspiracy, and sentenced to 90 years in prison for smuggling more than 100 pounds of marijuana from Columbia into Florida.

His release marks the first time in 32 years he hasn't been behind bars, according to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that advocates for releasing prisoners convicted on marijuana charges.

The Last Prisoner Project partnered with attorneys to push for the early release of DeLisi, whom they say is the country's longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. The group said the pandemic made his release even more urgent, citing his health and chronic health issues like asthma, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as factors that heighten his risk for severe illness or death from Covid-19. Attorneys with the group also stressed the nonviolent nature of his crime. Moreover, since his conviction, laws governing marijuana use in many states have changed dramatically, in some cases decriminalizing it for recreational use.

