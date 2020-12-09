Reward raised to $7,000 for information on Missouri woman missing since Mother's Day

(CNN) A mother of four went missing on Mother's Day and her family has increased the reward to $7,000 for any information that can lead to her whereabouts.

Echo Lloyd, 47, has been missing since May 10 when her 28-year-old daughter, Kelsey Smith, went to her home in Edwards, Missouri, to deliver a card and flowers but found no one there.

Her mother didn't answer the door and her car wasn't in the driveway, so Smith left the card and flowers on the doorstep with another note telling her mother to call when she was home.

The next morning, Smith's calls to her mother went straight to voice mail.

Things looked out of place in the house

