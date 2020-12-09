Johns Hopkins University thought its namesake was an abolitionist, but records show he owned enslaved people

(CNN) The founder and namesake for one of the top medical schools in the nation owned enslaved people in the mid-1800s, Johns Hopkins University leadership announced Wednesday in a letter.

Census records indicate Johns Hopkins owned one enslaved person in 1840 and four in 1850, according to the school. The information came to light via the Hopkins Retrospective , a university effort to deeply explore the institution's history. Hopkins founded JHU in 1876 and opened the hospital in 1889.

"The fact that Mr. Hopkins had, at any time in his life, a direct connection to slavery ... is a difficult revelation for us, as we know it will be for our community, at home and abroad, and most especially our Black faculty, students, staff, and alumni," the JHU letter read.

The latest revelations shatter what the JHU system previously believed of Hopkins.

"For most of the last century, our institutions believed Johns Hopkins to be an early and staunch abolitionist whose father, a committed Quaker, had freed the family's enslaved people in 1807," the school said.