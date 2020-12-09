Connecticut will become the first state to require high schools to offer Black and Latino studies in fall 2022

(CNN) Beginning in fall of 2022, Connecticut will require high schools to offer African-American, Black, Puerto Rican and Latino studies, becoming the first state in the nation to do so.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Wednesday, after signing the law, Public Act 19-12 , last year. The law requires high schools to "include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of the African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy, and culture," according to a news release.

Though high schools are required to offer the course, students will not be required to take it.

The change comes as school districts across the country pay more attention to diversifying K-12 curriculums, as communities assess what history is taught in schools and what is left out.

In a statement, the governor said "this is a step that is long overdue."

