Two people were hurt after an explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant

(CNN) At least two people were hurt after a fire at a chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told CNN affiliate WSAZ.

No additional details have been released on those injured.

An explosion and fire occurred at the Chemours plant Tuesday at 10:02 p.m., according to a news release from Kanawha County Commission.

The incident prompted a 2-mile radius shelter-in-place order, a county official told CNN, which has since been lifted.

Belle is located 15 minutes south of Charleston.

