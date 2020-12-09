Boise health board abruptly adjourns coronavirus meeting as protesters gather outside and at board members' homes

(CNN) The weekly board meeting for the Central District Health, one of seven district health agencies in Idaho, was halted abruptly due to protests outside of their headquarters in Boise and at a few of the board members' homes Tuesday evening.

During the virtual meeting, which was broadcast live on the board's YouTube page, District Director Russ Duke said he was contacted by Mayor Lauren McLean asking them to stop the meeting due to an "intense level of protesters in the parking lot and the concern for police safety and staff safety, as well as the protesters that are at some of our board members' homes right now."

Christine Myron, a spokeswoman for Central District Health, told CNN that the board was set to discuss a districtwide public health order about Covid-19 restrictions across its four counties -- Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley -- that they have been discussing for a number of weeks.

A motion was made about 12 minutes into the meeting to end the session.

As a motion to end the meeting was being discussed, board member Megan Blanksma told other people on the board that she checked with Boise police at the building who told her the situation was under control.

