Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Olympic show-jumper Zara Tindall, is pregnant with third child

(CNN) The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip -- Zara Tindall -- is pregnant with her third child, who would be the monarch's ninth great grandchild.

Tindall's husband -- former England international rugby player Mike Tindall -- announced the news during an episode of his podcast "The Good, the Bad and the Rugby" published Wednesday.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week -- third Tindall on its way," he said.

"We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina -- I don't know where to go with names."

The hosts asked after Zara, who has publicly addressed how she suffered two miscarriages, and were told: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."

