This one simple trick can make your New Year's resolution more likely to stick

(CNN) Want to replace your television habit with exercise? "I want to start running" could work better than "I want to quit watching TV so much."

How we phrase our New Year's resolution could give us a slight edge as to whether or not we'll stick to the new habit, according to a study published Wednesday in the open-access journal PLOS One.

Frame your resolution in the positive, as something you're committing to doing may work better than framing your goal around quitting a bad habit or avoiding a particular greasy food.

Researchers at Stockholm University and Linköping University in Sweden analyzed resolutions made by 1,066 people. The team divided participants into three groups -- people who got no support, limited support and extended support -- and checked in each month throughout the year to see how well the subjects were staying true to their resolutions.

"What surprised us were the results on how to phrase your resolution," said lead study author Per Carlbring, a professor of psychology at Stockholm University, in a news release. "The support given to the participants did not make much of a difference when it came down to how well participants kept their resolutions throughout the year."

