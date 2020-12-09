4 ways to stay fit and stress less during the holidays

Dana Santas, known as the "Mobility Maker," is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book "Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief." You can read her CNN series on how to reboot your workout routine here.
(CNN)As the holiday season ramps up, daily schedules can easily fill with the demands of the season, like shopping, cooking, wrapping and planning. To avoid overload, it's all too easy to shift self-care priorities — like regular exercise — to the bottom of the list. Skipping workouts, however, can actually make it more difficult for our bodies and minds to deal with added holiday stressors.
Instead of letting exercise slide, taking a less-is-more approach to working out will enable you to avoid schedule overload without sacrificing your health. By training smarter, not longer, you can increase time available for holiday to-dos while still decreasing the impact of seasonal treats on the waistline. This plan will also help reduce stress and safeguard your overall well-being.
Below, I outline four strategies to help you stay fit during the holiday season.
Important note: If you experience pain while performing any of the exercises, stop immediately. Check with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program.
Use habit stacking to add more daily exercise
One of the best ways to train smarter, not harder, in this busy time of year is to ensure you're exercising consistently at least a few minutes every day by making it a habit. And one of the most effective ways to create a daily habit that sticks is to stack it on an existing one.
Consider some of common everyday habits that are so ingrained in your routine, you automatically do them, such as brushing your teeth, showering and making your bed. By adding an exercise right before, during or directly after one of those habits, it's easier to make it stick in your daily routine. For example, for nearly eight years now, I've been doing 50 body-weight squats or two-minute wall sits while I brush my teeth.
It wasn't until a couple years ago when I read James Clear's book "Atomic Habits" that I realized what I'd been doing was called "habit stacking."
In a blog post on Clear's website, he explains why "synaptic pruning" in our brains supports habit stacking. Connections (synapses) between neurons in our brains, he wrote, decrease when not used and strengthen when used frequently. Consequently, existing habits have stronger synaptic connections that we can leverage through habit stacking to create new habits.
That's why my squat habit while toothbrushing was so easy to start and maintain. After reading Clear's blog, I also added 10 push-ups before showering to my daily routine -- and I formed that habit easily as well!
What daily habits could you stack with different forms of exercise?
Feel free to use mine or come up with your own. Maybe 30 jumping jacks before morning coffee? Or 20 alternating step-back lunges right after putting on your shoes? Choose what feels right for you to slot into your routine.
Multitask your mobile screen time
Although spending time on your smartphone might seem like a habit, it's usually more of a time waster that happens sporadically throughout the day rather than a natural part of a daily routine. And leading up to the holidays, many people experience an increase in mobile screen time. Whether people are online shopping, answering texts or scrolling social media to keep up with friends' holiday plans, many folks inevitably spend a significant chunk of the day looking down at their phones.
What if you could make even a fraction of that time better for your health? And maybe even dissuade yourself from spending so much time looking at your phone? You can — by incorporating posture-improving, core and leg-strengthening wall sits in your smartphone time.
By design, wall sits are challenging. So, even though they're good for you, you aren't going to want to hold them for very long or do very many sets. So if you pair them with your smartphone time, you'll likely reduce your scrolling minutes just to avoid them -- which isn't a bad thing for your mental health.
How to do a wall sit:
Stand with your head and back flat against a wall and your feet hip-distance apart.
Step your feet forward about 18 to 24 inches as you slide down the wall into a squat position where your knees align with your hips and thighs are parallel to the floor (see top photo).
If keeping your thighs parallel to the floor is too tough to maintain, only slide down the wall until you feel a challenging muscular effort you can sustain for at least 30 seconds. As you get stronger, you'll be able to go deeper.