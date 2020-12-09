(CNN) Russian police are investigating a break-in at a top-secret airborne nuclear command center, nicknamed the "doomsday plane."

The Ilyushin-80 aircraft is designed to carry top officials, including President Vladimir Putin , in the event of a nuclear attack.

The crime was only uncovered during an inspection of the aircraft at Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, officials revealed Monday.

A cargo hatch was found to have been opened and 39 pieces of radio equipment were reported as missing from inside the aircraft. The suspects have not been identified.

Security has now been stepped up at the site, according to the Kremlin, which is investigating the incident. Few details of the aircraft are available, as the plane and its contents are a state secret.

