French army gets ethical go-ahead for bionic soldiers

(CNN) The French armed forces now have permission to develop "augmented soldiers" following a report from a military ethics committee.

The report, released to the public on Tuesday, considers medical treatments, prosthetics and implants that improve "physical, cognitive, perceptive and psychological capacities," and could allow for location tracking or connectivity with weapons systems and other soldiers.

Other possible interventions considered by the armed forces ethics committee include medical treatments to prevent pain, stress and fatigue, and substances that would improve mental resilience if a soldier were taken prisoner.

The committee said that France needs to maintain "operational superiority of its armed forces in a challenging strategic context" while respecting the rules governing the military, humanitarian law and the "fundamental values of our society."

As a result, it has forbidden any modification that would affect a soldier's ability to manage the use of force or affect their sense of "humanity."

Read More